Timelines for 2021/22 Ghana football season revealed

2021 22 Football Season.jpeg 2021-22 football season

Fri, 18 Mar 2022 Source: ghanafa.org

The 2021-22 football season is scheduled to draw to a close on Saturday June 25, 2022. The five domestic competitions include the Ghana Premier League – Both Men and Women, the Women’s FA Cup and the MTN FA Cup.

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) season will be first to come to a close on May 28, 2022 followed by the Women’s FA Cup which is scheduled for the weekend of 4th /5th June, 2022.

The National Division One League will wind up on the weekend of June 10-12, 2022.

The Ghana Premier League Season will end on June 19, while the MTN FA Cup finals climaxes the season on June 25, 2022.

Hasaacas Ladies are the defending champions of both the Women’s Premier League and Womens’ FA Cup while Accra Hearts of Oak SC hold the Men’s Premier League and FA Cup titles.

