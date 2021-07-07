Timing of GFA ban affected our game plan against Asokwa Deportivo - Johnson Smith

•Asante Kotoko progressed to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup with a 2-1 win over Asokwa Deportivo

•Gyamfi had a one game ban and a GH₵1000 fine



•Mariano Barreto will sit on the sidelines for one more game



Assistant coach of Asante Kotoko, Johnson Smith, has complained about the timing of the Ghana Football Association to announce the ban of coach Mariano Barreto and deputy captain Emmanuel Gyamfi ahead of their FA Cup game against Asokwa Deportivo.



Hours before Asante Kotoko’s FA Cup Round of 16 game against Asokwa Deportivo at the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, the Ghana Football Association announced the decision to ban Asante Kotoko coach, Mariano Barreto, and deputy captain, Emmanuel Gyamfi.



Mariano Barreto was charged with a two-game ban and a fine of GH₵3000 for his comments against match officials in their game against Legon Cities while deputy captain Emmanuel Gyamfi was charged with a game ban and a fine of GH₵1000 for stamping on Andy Okpe in their game against Inter Allies which was an off-ball incident.

The ban meant that the duo couldn’t partake in the FA Cup game and according to Johnson Smith, it affected their game plan against the lower tier side.



“The timing of the release of the ban is bad and affected our game plan. This is inappropriate and the GFA must check that. At least a day or two can help the team to re-plan,” said Johnson Smith after Kotoko’s 2-1 win over Asokwa Deportivo.



“How can you release a communique of a ban with some hours to a game when we had already planned?” he quizzed.







