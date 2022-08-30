Titans of Africa launches Ghana's first American Football Club

The club is open to all Ghanaian youth between the ages of 13 to 30 years

Source: Nicholas Akussah, Contributor

In a quest to strengthen, promote and develop American Football in Africa, the president of Football Operation, Titans Of Africa, Mr. Mohammed Osman Nkosi, and Chadwick Louisville of the West Potomac High School Football team in Virginia, USA have officially launched the Nation's first-ever American Football Club with open camp.

The club's establishment in Ghana forms part of the strongest pillars of the Beyond the Return initiative, which aims to give back to Ghanaians through sports, especially American Football.



Focusing on sustainable development, the Titans Of Africa is optimistic about promoting life values through sports and education to ensure the right opportunities reach deserving hands across the continent.



According to the president of the football operations, Titans Of Africa, Mohammed Osman Nkosi said the main objective of establishing the club is to unearth young talents within the country and ensure inclusiveness.

"Until I see American football being played in every corner of Ghana and until I see kids catch a football when thrown to them rather than catch it, there is no rest for me," he stated.



He disclosed that the club is open to all Ghanaian youth between the ages of 13 to 30 years.



Mr. Chadwick Louisville, who had a successful coaching career with the USA national team in international Bowls for many years revealed strategic plans to push for the betterment of the sport in Ghana with his technical knowledge.