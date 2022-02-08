Today In Sports History: Ivory Coast beat Ghana on penalties to win Afcon title

Ivory Coast are two times AFCON champions

On this day 8 February 2015 (Exactly 7 years ago today) Goalkeeper Boubacar Barry saved and scored the crucial spot-kicks that handed Ivory Coast a dramatic 9-8 penalty shootout win over Ghana in the Africa Cup of Nations final at the Estadio de Bata in Bata, Equatorial Guinea.

Barry, who appeared to cramp up during the shootout, denied fellow keeper Brimah Razak – one of five efforts missed – before slotting in the winner.



The victory gave the Ivorians their second title, in a repeat of 1992 final.



That year, Ivory Coast won 11-10 on penalties also after a goalless draw.



They will be delighted to have emulated the feat having gone close twice since – in 2006 and 2012 – on the latter occasion losing to Zambia, who were then coached by current Ivory Coast coach Herve Renard.



The Frenchman’s success as coach of the Elephants makes him the first and still the only man to win the title with two countries.

Both teams played conservatively, preferring to attack the break, so a 0–0 draw after extra time was predictable.



Ghana had the better chances in regulation time, hitting the woodwork twice with Christian Atsu’s 25-yard shot and André Ayew”s effort from a tight angle.



The Ivory Coast had an opportunity earlier when Max Gradel hit the ball over the bar after a Ghana mistake.



In the penalty shoot-out, Ghana took a 2–0 lead with Wilfried Bony and Junior Tallo both missing for the Ivorians.



Veteran second choice Ivory Coast goalkeeper Boubacar Barry, who was called on in the final to replace the injured Sylvain Gbohouo, produced a save against Afriyie Acquah.

Frank Acheampong then missed for Ghana, and the teams were level. Both teams continued to make their penalties.



After every outfield player had taken a shot, the match was decided by Barry, who saved an attempt from Ghana goalkeeper Brimah Razak and then scored past Razak himself to give the Ivory Coast the title.



Cote d’Ivoire Line-up: Boubacar Barry, Wilfried Kanon, Siaka Tiéné (Solomon Kalou) , Eric Bailly, Kolo Touré, Serge Aurier, Yaya Touré, Serey Die, Wilfried Bony, Gervinho (Tallo Gadji), Max Gradel (Seydou Doumbia)



Coach: Herve Renard



Ghana Line-up: Razak Brimah, Harrison Afful, John Boye, Jonathan Mensah, Baba Rahman, Afriyie Acquah, Wakasu Mubarak, Asamoah Gyan (Emmanuel Agyeman-Badu), Christian Atsu (Frank Acheampong), Andre Ayew, Kwasi Appiah (Jordan Ayew)

Coach: Avram Grant



Man of the Match:



Afriyie Acquah (Ghana)



Attendance: 32,857



Referee: Bakary Gassama (Gambia)

Assistant referees:



Djibril Camara (Senegal)



Ali Waleed Ahmed (Sudan)



Fourth official:



Janny Sikazwe (Zambia)