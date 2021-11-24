Today in 2018: Andre Ayew is not my friend – Gyan confesses

Black Stars duo, Asamoah Gyan and Andre Ayew

Three years ago today, former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan revealed that he has no relationship with forward Andre Dede Ayew off the field.

Asamoah Gyan made this statement amid media reports that there is tension between him and Andre Dede Ayew about the Black Stars captaincy.



“When we are (Black Stars) camp we are all teammates, Dede is a very good guy like when we are in camp, he is my assistant, we all do everything together, we share jokes together, but at the end of the day I can’t say Andre is my friend”, Gyan told Kumasi based FOX FM.



Ghana captain, Asamoah Gyan has surprisingly confessed that he and deputy captain of the Black Stars, Andre Ayew are not friends in private life.



It has consistently emerged that there is a bad blood between the pair but the pair has repeatedly refuted those claims.

However, Gyan admitted that the Swansea City loanee is a very good guy but both are friends only while at the Black Stars camp and does not stretch beyond that.



Gyan believes that Andre Ayew has got people he gets on well within or outside the dressing room likewise he Gyan himself but that is not a yardstick to say he’s got rocky relationship with his deputy captain.



‘When we done with camping Andre has his people he gets on with, I also have those I get along with likewise the other players but when we are in camp we are all one, we share ideas together, but at the end of the day outsiders may think there is a problem, but for me once we get in camp I make sure we do everything together but that doesn’t mean we are all friends, no, everyone has got his own friend’, Gyan explained.



Asamoah Gyan remains Africa’s top scorer in FIFA World Cup competition.