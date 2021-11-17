Today in 2019: Everyone can think what they want - Jordan Ayew

Black Stars striker, Jordan Ayew

On this day in 2019, Black Stars striker Jordan Ayew hit back at critics who were calling him out for his inability to score goals for the senior national team.

Jordan Ayew has gone nearly two years without scoring a goal in a competitive game for the Black Stars, which has been a worry for most Ghanaian football fans.



“Everyone can think what they want. I’m a striker – some people say I’m not selfish enough. So, I try to take enough responsibility,” he said that after Ghana’s 2-0 win over South African in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.



Ghana striker Jordan Ayew has defended himself after missing a lot of chances in the Black Stars win over South Africa in the opening match of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Thursday.



The Crystal Palace attacker missed many scoring opportunities in the game, with some thinking he could have set up for others to score.

However, speaking to footballmadeinghana.com after the game, Jordan shrugged off the claims and insisted he is a striker and has to take his responsibilities.



“Everyone can think what they want. I’m a striker – some people say I’m not selfish enough. So I try to take enough responsibility.



“If I score, everybody will say wonderful; if I don’t, they will say I didn’t pass the ball.



“It’s part of the game. The most important thing is the players are giving me the confidence to express myself,” he added.



Jordan Ayew will be hoping to find the back of the net when Ghana face Sao Tome on Monday.