Today in 2020: Black Stars will never win a trophy unless they stop using juju - Prophet Nigel Gaise

Read the full story originally published on January 1, 2020, on Ghanaweb



The General overseer of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie has revealed in his end-of-year prophecies that the Black Stars will never win a trophy because of their dabbling in sorcery, juju, and other satanic workings in their camp.

He made this revelation during the 31st December watch night service held in his church in Accra, where he said a lot of other prophecies about the nation and other happenings in the year 2020.



"The lord said let the Black Stars look onto him If they want a trophy...the lord came to tell me that I should warn the Black Stars they have turned their face against him."



"The Lord says the Black Stars will never win any national or international trophy unless they turn onto him God."



"I saw a lot of juju and satanic workings in the camp of the Black Stars. The Lord says the Black Stars should turn back to him" he said.



The Black Stars are still waiting for their first trophy after beating Libya on penalties to win the 1982 Africa Cup of Nations.