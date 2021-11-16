Today in History: 'All I wanted was a selfie with Partey' - Pitch invader

Awal Sulemana is a resident in Cape Coast

On this day in 2019, a young man from the University of Cape Coast was arrested for invading the pitch during an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

The young man who was identified as Awal revealed after his arrest that he invaded the pitch because he wanted to take a selfie with Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey.



“I wanted to snap a picture with Thomas Teye Partey, I like the way he plays so I just wanted to have a picture with him."



The football fan who invaded the pitch during the Black Stars of Ghana vs Bafana Bafana of South Africa match at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Thursday night has revealed that he took the action to enable him to take a selfie with Athletico Madrid Star Thomas Partey.



The man, named Awal who used to ran the 400 meters race at Apam Senior High School said he made that move because that was the only opportunity he had to take a picture with his ‘idol’.

While the Ghanaian fans were savouring the 2:0 lead over their South Africans in the dying embers of the game, Awal’s intrusion disrupted play, with security officials giving him a hot chase.



"I only heard that they will be stopping at Mankessim and Winneba but the only opportunity I will get is on the field that’s why I went there,” he told Joy News.



Meanwhile, Awal who is in police grips has been charged with unlawful entry and unlawful conduct.