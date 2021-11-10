Today in History: I have not been sentenced to four months in prison - Winful Cobbinah

Former Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Winful Cobbinah

Former Accra Hearts of Oak forward, Winful Cobbinah has denied reports that he has been sentenced to four months in prison in Albania.

It was reported today November 9, 2020, by a section of the media that the Ghanaian has been sentenced to four months in prison after being found guilty of ‘forgery of official documents'.



The reports further stated that the sentence of the FK Tirana superstar was commuted to 100 hours of community service by the judge because the midfielder was declared a person of exemplary conduct.



However, the midfielder in a self-made video addressed to the Ghanaian media and the general public has denied these reports stating categorically that such a thing has not happened as he took part in FK Tirana’s training that was organised for the entire senior team today.



“I have seen some news going around in Ghana that I have been sentenced to 4 months in prison because I have forged some documents. I don’t have any idea of all this news circulating in Ghana.”



“I can say that all these things are happening because of the passport that was issued to me. Please I beg the media, look for the facts before you publish such stories because I also have a family in Ghana,” said Cobbinah in the video he addressed to the public which was sighted by GhanaWeb.