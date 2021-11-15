Today in History: I need more time to prove myself - Kwasi Appiah

Former Black Stars coach, James Kwasi Appiah

Two years ago today, former Black Stars coach James Kwasi Appiah urged Ghanaians to give him time to prove his worth with the senior national team.

Kwasi Appiah made this call after the Black Stars’ abysmal performance, which saw them exit the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt at the knockout phase.



The coach was under intense pressure from Ghanaians and some football stakeholders to resign from his position as Black Stars coach.



“I personally think I always do the best that I can. I may not be the best, but I think when given the chance, I will always make sure I prove myself,” Appiah told the media in Cape Coast.



Read the full story originally published on November 15, 2019, on Ghanaweb



The Black Stars coach added that the players he sometimes calls into the National team end up not living up to expectation hence not getting the needed result in national assignments.