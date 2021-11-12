Today in History: JJ Rawlings - The President who received Ghana’s last Afcon title is dead

The late former President, Jerry John Rawlings

A year ago today, Jerry John Rawlings, former President and the last Ghanaian leader to witness the Black Stars lift a trophy, passed on.

The first president of the 4th republic and the longest-serving President of Ghana died in Accra today, November 12, 2020, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital after battling an unknown illness for about a week.



JJ Rawlings was also President when the national U-17 male team won the FIFA U-17 World Cup twice in 1991 and 1995 and was a twice Runners-up in 1993 and 1997.



Read the full story originally published on November 12, 2020, on Ghanaweb



Jerry John Rawlings, the President who spearheaded Ghana’s last Africa Cup of Nations triumph in 1982 has passed on.

The first President of the 4th republic and the longest President of Ghana died in Accra today, November 12, 2020, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital after battling an unknown illness for about a week.



JJ Rawlings was also the President when the national U-17 male team won the FIFA U-17 World Cup twice in 1991 and 1995 and a two-time Runner-up in 1993 and 1997.



The former President died at the age of 73.



The Black Stars of Ghana has gone close to four decades without a trophy after winning the Africa Cup of Nations during the tenure of Jerry John Rawlings in 1982.