Today in History: Take good care of Jordan Ayew - Crystal Palace boss tells GFA

On this day in 2020, former Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson asked the Ghana Football Association to take care of striker Jordan Ayew in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Ross Hodgson made this call after the striker contracted the coronavirus pandemic after returning from the Qatar and Mali friendly games and he missed about four games while isolating in London.



Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson does not seem happy as his players particularly the African Contingent leaves for international duty.



Jordan Ayew, Jeffrey Schlupp, Wilfried Zaha, and Cheikhou Kouyaté have all broken camp to join their respective countries for the 2020 Afcon double qualifier for November.

Among the four Crystal Palace contingent who depart for Africa for international duty, Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp will feature in the Black Stars doubleheader game against Sudan for the 2022 Afcon qualifier.



In the last international break, Jordan Ayew returned from the Black Stars camp and tested positive for the Coronavirus, ruling him out of action for two weeks.



However, speaking ahead of this month’s international games, Roy Hodgson asked the host countries to take care of his players and protect them from the coronavirus pandemic.



"I am a little bit disappointed that players are going to go as far as Africa to play matches," the Palace manager admitted. "I don’t know that in this COVID world and environment in which we live, it is great news to be sending your players to places like Sudan and Mauritius.



"But it is something that we probably have to do, but I am just hoping this time the countries that they go and play for will look after them well because the last time we lost Jordan Ayew for two weeks," he said at post-match.



Jordan Ayew scored his first goal of the season in Crystal Palace’s 4-1win over Leeds United on Saturday, November 7, 2020.