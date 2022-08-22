0
Today in history: Former Black Stars striker Junior Agogo passes on

Junior Agogo Ghana Black Stars Junior Manuel Agogo scored 12 goals for Ghana in 27 appearances

Mon, 22 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars striker, Junior Manuel Agogo, died three years ago on this day, August 22.

Agogo passed away in 2019 in a London hospital at the age of 40 after suffering from a stroke in 2015.

The best memory of Agogo in the national colours is his performance in the 2008 AFCON hosted in Ghana. He scored the match-winner against Nigeria to send Ghana to the semi-finals.

Agogo made 27 appearances for the Black Stars from 2006 to 2009 and scored 12 goals in the process.

In 2020, Beyond The Pitch, a sports personality interview show on GTV Sports+ aired a documentary to honour his memory a year after his demise featuring ace Sports Journalist, Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, former Black Stars defender, John Paintsil, and Nana Yaa Thomas, a cousin of Junior Manuel Agogo.

Watch the documentary in the video below:



