Today in history: Former Black Stars striker Junior Agogo passes on

Former Black Stars striker, Junior Manuel Agogo, died three years ago on this day, August 22.

Agogo passed away in 2019 in a London hospital at the age of 40 after suffering from a stroke in 2015.



The best memory of Agogo in the national colours is his performance in the 2008 AFCON hosted in Ghana. He scored the match-winner against Nigeria to send Ghana to the semi-finals.



Agogo made 27 appearances for the Black Stars from 2006 to 2009 and scored 12 goals in the process.



In 2020, Beyond The Pitch, a sports personality interview show on GTV Sports+ aired a documentary to honour his memory a year after his demise featuring ace Sports Journalist, Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, former Black Stars defender, John Paintsil, and Nana Yaa Thomas, a cousin of Junior Manuel Agogo.

Watch the documentary in the video below:







