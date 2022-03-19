Today in history: Ghana beat Libya to clinch fourth AFCON title

Image of the Black Stars winning team

Opoku Afriyie scores the winner as Ghana defeat Libya in 1982 AFCON final

Ghana striker George Alhassan wins 1982 AFCON top scorer



Ghana beat Algeria in semi-final to set up final against Libya



Today marks exactly 40-years since Ghana won their fourth Africa Cup of Nations title in Libya at the Tripoli Stadium in 1982.



The Black Stars defeated the host nation 7-6 on penalties after the match ended a goal apiece throughout 120 minutes.



The tournament was the 13th edition of the competition with 8 countries competing for the trophy in two groups of four.



Ghana were drawn in Group A together with the host nation Libya, Cameroon, and Tunisia.



The Black Stars began their competition in a two-all draw against Libya. In the second game, Ghana yet again drew, this time goalless with Cameroon before beating Tunisia 1-0 in the final group game to book a semi-final spot.



In the semis, Ghana faced Algeria at the Benghazi stadium where the Black Stars were victors in what was an entertaining five goals thriller.

George Alhassan gave Ghana the lead after just 4 minutes on the clock. The West Africans could not end the opening half with the lead as Djamel Zidan pulled Algeria level on the 29th minute.



In the second half, Salah Assad put the Desert Foxes in front on the 62nd minute. With Algeria close to a win, Samuel Opoku Nti netted a 90th-minute equalizer to push the tie into extra time.



After 13 minutes into extra time, Alhassan regain the lead for Ghana, and this time Charles Gyamfi's men were able to hold on to progress into the finals.



In the final, Ghana drew the first blood with 10 minutes to halftime through the tournament's top scorer, George Alhassan, his 6th of the competition. But Ali Al-Beshari pulled parity in the second half.



The remaining minutes saw no goal as the match went into penalty shootouts.



Opoku Afriyie 'Beyie' scored the winning penalty after Abdallah Zeidu had missed Libya's seventh penalty.



Below is Ghana's lineup for the final



Michael Owusu Mensah, Haruna Yusif, Isaac Paha, Charles Kwame Sampson, Sampson Lamptey, Windsor Kofi Abbrey, Albert Asaase, Kofi Badu, John Essien, George Alhassan, Emmanuel Quarshie

Check out CK Gyamfi's squad for the tournament below



Joseph Carr (Asante Kotoko)



Haruna Yusif (Asante Kotoko)



Charles Kwame Sampson (Hasaacas)



Sampson "Gaddafi" Lamptey(Hearts of Oak)



Seth Ampadu (Asante Kotoko)



John Baker (Eleven Wise)



John Essien (Hasaacas)

Emmanuel Quarshie (Zamalek)



Opoku Afriyie (Asante Kotoko)



Opoku Nti (Asante Kotoko)



George Alhassan (FC 105)



Windsor Kofi Abbrey (Hasaacas)



Acquaye Mclean (Great Olympics)



Akwasi Appiah (Asante Kotoko)



Hesse Odamtten (Hearts of Oak)

Isaac Paha (Hasaacas)



Albert Asaase (Asante Kotoko)



Abedi Pele (Real Tamale United)



Ben Kayede (Great Olympics)



Kofi Badu (Asante Kotoko)



John Bannerman (Asante Kotoko)



Michael Owusu Mensah (Okwahu United)