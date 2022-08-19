Today in history: Ghana held Real Madrid to a 3-3 draw at the Accra Sports Stadium

Ghana drew 3-3 with Madrid in 1962

The 19th of August, 1962, is an indelible day in Ghana's football history. It is the day that European giants Real Madrid visited Africa, specifically Ghana, for the first time to face the mighty Black Stars squad of 1962 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Today marks the 60th anniversary of that historic match, in which Madrid, then five-time European Champions, fought for a late equaliser to avoid defeat at the hands of Ghana President Kwame Nkrumah's adored Black Stars.



Nkrumah was very keen to promote football in Ghana and took steps to improve how football was run in the country. Nkrumah appointed Ohene Djan as the first director of football, and also managed to pull off the high-profile friendly for the Black Stars, who were preparing for their first appearance in the African Cup of Nations in 1963.



Madrid began the game by advertising their short passing football to the 30,000 fans present, who responded with loud cheers. Ghana lost their fans to the visitors and could only reclaim them by striking first, which they did.



After latching on to a through ball from skipper Aggrey Fynn, prolific striker Edward Acquah put the home side ahead in the 17th minute with a brilliant first-time shot.



The atmosphere became deafening. But Madrid equalised just after the half-hour mark, thanks to Ferenc Puskas, who finished off a brilliant passing combination involving him, Bueno, and Di Stefano.

After regaining parity, the dominant Black Stars reclaimed their lead 10 minutes later through Kwame Adarkwa, who neatly connected Wilberforce Mfum's well-timed pass. Ghana led at the halftime break.



Back from the break with Madrid trailing, they desperately sought an equaliser while Ghana continued to impress and impose themselves on the game.



Madrid finally found an answer to their question through Yanko Daucik's 70th-minute strike, only for Ghanaian referee Frank Mills to rule it out for offside.



Tempers flared among Madrid players who thought the goal should have stood. Puskas latched onto a through ball midway through the 70th minute, but the flag was raised for offside. The forward fumed at the official and headbutted him. Mills reacted by pulling the red card, but Puskas refused to leave the field and continued to play.



Eventually, Ignacio Zoco equalised for Madrid with a stunning long-range effort, 2-2, game on, 10 minutes remaining.

The game ended on a dramatic note when Acquah scored his second goal of the game, restoring Ghana's lead. However, Pukas produced a magical pass at the death to set up Daucik for a late equaliser, ending the game on a three-all draw.



Ghana's line up



Dodoo Ankrah



Oblitey Ownes



Ben Simmons

Franklin Cretsil



Addo Odametey



Kwame Adarkwa/Osei Kofi



Baba Yara



Aggrey Fyn

Wilberforce Mfum



C.K Gyamfi



Edward Acquah



