'Today is Nana Yaw, tomorrow it will be me' - George Afriyie on vindictive GFA

Former Vice President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and contender for the GFA seat in the last elections, Mr George Amoako says the vindictive nature of this Kurt Okraku led administration is unparalleled.

He made these comments when talking about the five-year ban handed Division One League side Phar Rangers, its shareholders and directors for misconduct.



“Is wrong and bad, don’t let us encourage some of these things, because you criticise the FA today and you will be prevented from going to match venues," he told Kumasi based Pure FM.



“I think we shouldn’t encourage this, if you do good we will applaud you if you do bad we will criticise you



“Today is Nana Yaw, tomorrow it will be me"



The Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association on Wednesday slapped Division One League side Phar Rangers with a five-year ban for misconduct.

This follows the club's decision to withdraw from all football-related activities of the Ghana Football Association although that decision was rescinded later.



"That Phar Rangers FC is hereby suspended from all competitions of the Ghana Football Association for a period of five (5) years effective this 2020/2021 football season in accordance with Article 13(3) of the Division One League



Regulations," the DC ruling read on Wednesday



Subsequently, the decision also averred that all directors and shareholders of the club have also been banned for five years from all football-related activities effective immediately.



The former GFA vice has slammed the decision by the GFA and says that critics of the Kurt Okraku led administration are being handed raw deals.