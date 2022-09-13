0
Todd Boehly reveals why he sacked Thomas Tuchel as Chelsea coach

Thomas Tuchel Former Chelsea coach, Thomas Tuchel

Tue, 13 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Chelsea owner, Todd Boehly has revealed why the club parted ways with German coach, Thomas Tuchel after just six games in the ongoing 2022/2023 European football season.

Thomas Tuchel, who won three important trophies at Chelsea was shown the exit less than twenty-four hours after the 1-0 defeat in the opening game of the UEFA Champions League against Dinamo Zagreb.

Speaking about the decision to part ways with Tuchel, Todd Boehly stated that the German didn't buy into their vision for the club.

"Tuchel is extremely talented and had great success, our vision for the club was to find a manager that wanted to collaborate with us.”

“But we weren’t sure Thomas saw our vision the same way we saw it, we didn’t have a shared vision”, he told SALT Conference.

Former Brighton and Hove Albion coach, Graham Potter has now been appointed as the new Chelsea coach on a five-year contract.



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
