Togbe Afede has promised to assist me in floating shares for King Faisal - Grusah

Alhaji Grusah, Bankroller for King Faisal

Bankroller of Kumasi-based King Faisal, Alhaji Grusah, has disclosed on Rainbow Sports that Togbe Afede XIV, the Board Chairman for Accra Hearts of Oak, has promised to support him in floating shares of the Club.

Mr Grusah told Rainbow Radio’s Isaac Worlanyo Wallace that the respected traditional ruler has promised to link him to consultants.



The consultants he noted would assist him in floating the shares.



King Faisal football Club has been battling with monetary issues, which have led to the decision of the Club to float shares.

Bankroller and owner Alhaji Gruzah recently revealed the Club’s decision to float shares to any interested person.



He explained that he would allow individuals with interest to invest in the team.



He said he would prefer partners interested in his team and people who have good intentions for the team.