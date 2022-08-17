Togbe Afede steps in to block Sulley Muntari from joining Asante Kotoko

Executive Board Chairman of Accra Hearts of Oak, Togbe Afede

In a bid to stop legendary midfielder, Sulley Muntari from crossing carpets to rivals Asante Kotoko, the Executive Board Chairman of Accra Hearts of Oak, Togbe Afede XIV has reportedly scheduled a meeting with the player.

According to a report by Sheikh Tophic of FootballMadeInGhana, Togbe Afede has communicated his intentions to Sulley Muntari as he hopes to get the 37-year-old to commit his future to the club.



Sulley Muntari who played for Hearts of Oak in the 2021/2022 season is reportedly on the verge of penning a two-year deal for Asante Kotoko.



Muntari signed a one-year deal for Hearts of Oak and was impressed greatly by the Phobians who won the MTN FA Cup.



Reports were rife that the UEFA Champions League winner would commit his future to the club but fresh reports indicate that rivals Asante Kotoko were close to picking from Hearts.

Kotoko are in need of an experienced midfielder to bolster their CAF Champions League campaign whiles Hearts of Oak will be grateful to have Muntari in their team for the Confederations Cup campaign.



