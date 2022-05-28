0
Togo chasing Ghanaian forward Godsway Donyoh to switch nationality

Godsway Donyoh Maccabi Haifa.jpeg Vincent Donyoh

Sat, 28 May 2022

The Togolese Football Federation are in talks with Ghanaian forward Godsway Donyoh to switch nationality and play for the Hawks.

Donyoh, who plies his trade for Israeli side Maccabi Haifa who was born to a Ghanaian father and a Togolese mother and is eligible to play for both countries.

Despite his impressive run of form, the 27-year-old has been consistently been overlooked by the technical handlers of the Black Stars.

However, according to Sportsworldghana.com, the Togolese FA have made contact with the player to switch allegiance but he is yet to make a decision.

The Hawks have already naturalized Ghanaian duo of Emmanuel Hackman and Kennedy Boateng.

