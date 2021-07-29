Tokyo 2020: Ghana's Samed suffers second round knockout

Samed (left) in action against his 21-year-old Turkish opponent

Source: GNA

Ghana has suffered its first major setback in boxing at this year's Olympics after Shakul Samed suffered a second round TKO against Turkish boxer Malkan Bayram in a Lightweight contest

The 21-year Turkish boxer seemed too powerful for the Ghanaian boxer as he overpowered him in the second round having dominated the first round.



It was the first fight for the 22-year-old Ghanaian boxer after he drew a bye in the Round of 32 while Turkish boxer does move into the quarter-finals with the win.

Samuel Takyi, who has reached the quarter-finals in the Featherweight division was superb in the Round of 16 after earning a unanimous decision win over Equador's Caiceido Carlos.



Meanwhile, Suleimanu Tetteh who recorded a victory in the Round of 32 comes up against Yosvany Veitía of Cuba in the Round of 16 on Saturday