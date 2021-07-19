Tokyo 2020: Mayor of Inawashiro bids Team Ghana farewell

Hiroshi Zongo bids Team Ghana farewell

Source: GNA

Mr. Hiroshi Zongo the Mayor of Inawashiro, on Saturday, bid farewell to members of Team Ghana after two weeks of camping in the Japanese city.

Team Ghana was offered the opportunity to camp in Inawashiro to prepare for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.



The Mayor together with top officials of the City organized a special ceremony for Team Ghana at the Bandai Friendship Center where Ghana’s Olympic Team lodged for two weeks in preparation ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Games.



Mr. Zongo commended Team Ghana for their hard work and passing throughout their session without any Covid-19 issues and urged the athletes to do well at the Games.

They presented garlands in Ghana colours and special gifts to the Team, while the leader of Team Ghana did same to them.



Mr. Mike Aggrey Chef De Mission of Team Ghana thanked the Mayor for their hospitality and efforts and promised that his athletes would excel.