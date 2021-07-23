Tokyo 2020: Nadia Eke happy to experience her first Olympic Games

Ghanaian athlete, Nadia Eke

Source: Sammy Heywood Okine, Contributor

Ghana’s triple jumper, Nadia Eke who will be one of the flagbearers at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games says she is so excited which her role and will shine for her nation.

The young charming beauty with a personal best of (outdoor) 14.33 metre, (indoor) 13.60 metre in her event was educated at Holy Child Senior High and Columbia University (graduated).



Her major events are competing at the African Championship, Commonwealth Games and World Athletics Continental Cup



Other events that she has taken part are the World Athletics Challenge Meeting, Ivy League Championships, NCAA Indoor Championships, Auburn War Eagle Invitational and Indoor Metropolitan Championship



Her achievements include: African Champion, Commonwealth Champion, Indoor Metropolitan Championships Champion, Lafayette-Rider Winter Games Champion



The major achievement is the national record holder in the triple jump.

She says Sports is her life aside from being an artist (painter) and hairstylist, she does her own hair.



Her ambition in life is to change opportunities in sports,



“I want to use sports to change lives, like helping disabled people to have equal opportunities,” she said.



She also calls on African governments and businesses to invest in sports.



“Let's create a culture to understand sports to help Africans” she stressed.