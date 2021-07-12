Tokyo 2020: National swimming coach commends Ghana Olympic Committee

Coach Daniel Okyere Opare with some of his athletes

Daniel Okyere Opare Coach of the National Swimming team has commended the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) selecting the right leadership for Team Ghana at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The Economist who doubles as the Coach of the team and currently with Team Ghana at their camping base in Inawashiro, Japan, said he had observed that the team was intact, confident, exciting and disciplined ahead of the commencement of the competition due to the leadership.



He made these observations when Ghana’s Ambassador, Mr. Frank Okyere visited the team last Saturday.



Coach Okyere Opare praised the new GOC Board for selecting committed and dedicated personalities who are selfless and inspiring to lead Team Ghana.



According to Coach Opare each member of the delegation was on top of his or her job adding that they were working hard to make the athletes happy.



“The Coaches, Medical Officer, Covid -19 Liaison Officer and Chaperon of the Swimming team as well as the Administrative Officer are doing so well in protecting and guiding the athletes.

“In fact, I am so happy about this squad as they live like a family with everyone sharing what he or she has,” he added.



According to the University of Ghana Swimming trainer, the team was so united that he would not be surprised if they perform beyond expectation.



“Ghana won a medal at the Olympic Games so many years ago, but with what I am seeing this year it would be different because the athletes are hungry for success, and ready to make history,” he said.



The last time Ghana won an Olympic medal was in Barcelona in 1992 when the Black Meteors won bronze medals.



In total, Ghana has four Olympic medals; one silver in boxing in 1960, and three bronze medals in 1964 in Tokyo, and Munich in 1972.