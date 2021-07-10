Tokyo 2020: Suleimanu Tetteh appointed General Captain of Team Ghana

Ghanaian boxer, Suleimanu Tetteh

Source: Sammy Heywood Okine, Contributor

Black Bombers skipper Suleimanu Tetteh was on Friday evening named the General Captain of the Ghana Team heading for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The announcement was made by the Chef de Mission, Mr. Michael Aggrey.



Tetteh who is a Corporal with the Prisons Service of Ghana participated at the 2012 Olympiad in London in the light flyweight category.



He represented Ghana at the African Championships and won a Silver medal in 2015 in Casablanca, Morocco.

He also won gold at the ECOWAS Games in 2012 in Accra and is looking forward to enter the medal zone at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games coming up in a couple of days.



According to the Chef de Mission, Tetteh will lead Team Ghana at the opening ceremony on July 23 and will be assisted by Nadia Eke as the organisers of the Tokyo 2020 have instructed that two people, a male and female will bear the flags of participating nations.