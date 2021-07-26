Tokyo 2020: Suleimanu's victory signifies the path to Olympic glory - Coach Asare

Suleimanu Tetteh, Ghanaian boxer

Source: GNA

Akwasi Ofori Asare, Head Coach of Ghana's Black Bombers says Suleimanu Tetteh's Round of 32 victory against Dominican Republic’s Marte de la Rosa Rodrigo, signifies a path of glory at this year's Olympics.

The Ghanaian boxer narrowly edged his Dominican opponent in a 3-2 split decision win on Monday morning and has, therefore, qualified to the Round of 16.



In an interview after the bout, the highly experienced trainer said the team was gradually on the right path and believes the win signifies the good things to happen later in the competition.



"We are manifesting the hard work we put in prior to the commencement of the Tokyo Games. It has not been easy but we are gradually on the right path and I think Suleimau's win signifies that we are serious about fulfilling the promise of winning medals.

"We urge Ghanaians to pray for us because it is not an easy competition but we would do our best to make Ghanaians happy," he said.



The two other Ghanaian boxers would do battle on Wednesday, July 28, with Samuel Takyi facing Jean Carlos Pachito Caicedo of Ecuador, and Light heavyweight, Shakul Samed fighting Malkan Bayram of Turkey.