Tokyo Games: Two Ghanaian boxers get a free pass into Round of 16

The two boxers will not feature in round 32

Samuel Takyi and Shakul Samed, the two of the three Ghanaian boxers competing at this year's Olympics will not feature in the Round of 32 after getting a free pass to the Round of 16.

Ghana's flyweight boxer Sulemanu Tetteh would kick start Ghana's campaign at the Tokyo Games when he battles Dominican Republic boxer Rodrigo Marte De la Rosa in the Round of 32 on Monday, July 26, 2021.



Shakul Samed who is in the lightweight division would come up against Turkish boxer Bayram Malkan in the Round of 16 next Wednesday with the hope of qualifying to the quarter-finals.



Takyi who is in the featherweight division would have to wait for the completion of the Round of 32 in his division to know the opponent he would face in the round of 16.

These three boxers would be looking to win Ghana's first gold medal in boxing having just bagged a silver and two bronze medals in the competition's history.



In other developments, officials for Team Ghana including the leader of the Government delegation Professor Peter Twumasi, Director General of the National Sports Authority have arrived in Tokyo ahead of the opening ceremony on Friday.