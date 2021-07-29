Tokyo Olympics: Abeiku Jackson makes a strong case for swimming despite missing out on qualification

Ghanaian Swimmer, Abeiku Jackson

Source: GOC Communications

Although he won his heat in brilliant fashion with a new personal best time of 53.39 seconds, Ghanaian double Olympian Abeiku Jackson could not progress to the penultimate medal zone in Japan.

Jackson has come of age since he competed for Ghana at the 2014 Commonwealth Games and holds the national records in 13 events.



He became the first Ghanaian swimmer to compete at the Olympics when he represented the country at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at age 18.



The swimmer has made a massive statement for swimming and potentially, other least financed sports.



With more attention, dedication and support, it can be done.

The expected emotions aside, focus should be on the incredible improvement and strides made by the athlete and his coaches.



Improving his time at the Olympic Games is an indicator that he's on the right track to get there in the near future.



From 53.53 seconds to 53.39 seconds is a brilliant leap for him only for him to miss qualification by 0.02 seconds.



Ghana would so well to invest in him ahead of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, the African Games and the next Olympic Games in 2024 where he may likely peak at age 25.