Tokyo Olympics: Abeku Jackson wins Men's 100m butterfly - Heat 2

Thu, 29 Jul 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Ghanaian swimmer, Abeku Jackson won the Men's 100m butterfly, Heat 2, at the ongoing 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.
The young Ghanaian swimmer finished the race in 53.39s, which is an improvement of his personal best.
More to come...
