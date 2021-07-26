Tokyo Olympics: Boxer Sulemanu Tetteh defeats Rosa Rodrigo to progress to Round of 16

Sulemanu Tetteh [blue] celebrates his victory

Ghana’s boxer, Sulemanu Tetteh won his first bout at the Tokyo Olympic Games on Monday morning when he defeated his Dominican Republic opponent, Marte de la Rosa Rodrigo in their flyweight contest.

The Black Bombers captain won the fight by a split decision (3-2) as he booked a spot in the Round of 16 of the boxing event.



The Dominican boxer proved tough for him but Tetteh warmed up into the fight in the latter rounds as he dominated and clinched victory in the process.



Fighting from the Blue corner the five judges who presided over the fight scored the fight, 29 - 28, 29 - 28, 27 - 30, 28 - 29, 28 - 29 in favour of Tetteh.



He was the first boxer in the national amateur team, The Black Bombers, to seal qualification to the Olympic Games at the African qualifying tournament in Dakar, Senegal.

Ghana’ next fight would be in the Light Heavyweight division where Shakul Samed takes on a Turkish opponent B. Malkan on Wednesday, July 28 in the round of 16.



Featherweight boxer, Samuel Takyi will also lock horns with Jean Carlos Pachito Caicedo of Ecuador on the same day, Wednesday, July 28 in the round of 16.



The Black Bombers who are being led by Coach Ofori Asare have three boxers in camp and are poised to win a medal in the sport that has produced three of Ghana’s four medals at the Olympics.