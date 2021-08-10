Tokyo Olympics: First batch of Ghana's contingent arrive home to hero’s welcome

• The first batch of contingents arrived on Tuesday

• Samuel Takyi didn't come with the team



• The contingents arrived with an Olympic touch



The first batch of Ghanaian athletes and officials from the Tokyo Olympic Games have arrived home to a hero’s welcome at the Kotoka International Airport.



The delegation led by NSA Director General Peter Twumasi and GOC President Ben Nunoo-Mensah touched down on Tuesday without Olympic bronze medalist, Samuel Takyi.



Mohamed Sahnoon, President of the Ghana Cycling Federation, Isaac Aboagye Duah, President of the Ghana Tennis Association among others.

One athlete who was spotted at the Airport was 4x100 athlete, Emmanuel Yeboah, the rest of his colleagues, Joseph Paul Amoah, Sean Sarfo and Benjamin Azamati have returned to their base abroad.



Ben Nunoo-Mensah, President of the Ghana Olympic Committee, expressed gratitude to the individual athletes for their efforts in hoisting the flag of Ghana high during a news conference following the team's arrival.



He said, “When we set out off to Tokyo, many Ghanaians didn’t have the belief that these athletes could break the 29-year-old medal drought. Today, these athletes have redeemed the image of Ghana at the Olympics.”



Adding, ”It has taken us 29 years to do this. We achieved so much in Tokyo, with the 4x100m quartet’s qualification to the final a major achievement.”



The second batch of contingents which is dominated mostly by members of the Ghana Boxing Federation and Samuel Takyi would arrive on Friday.

