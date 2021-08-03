Tokyo Olympics: Ghana’s Joseph Paul Amoah misses out on 200m final

Joseph Paul Amoah won't be in the Men's 200 meters final

Ghanaian athlete, Joseph Paul Amoah failed to book a spot in the final of the Men's 200 meters race at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

The sprinter finished the semi-final race in the 4th position as 17-year-old American sprinter, Erriyon Knighton placed 1st and Jamaica’s Rasheed Dwyer finished 2nd respectively.



The 3rd place spot was occupied by Nigeria’s Divine Oduduru who clocked 20.16 seconds with Ghana’s Joseph Paul Amoah finishing with a time of 20.27 seconds.



J.P Amoah was Ghana's only hope left in the individual sport at the Olympic Games.



The 24-year-old sprinter qualified to the semi-finals of the Men's 200 meters race after finishing 3rd earlier today in the Heats.



His victory gave Ghanaians hope for a second medal at the ongoing Olympic Games after making it to the semi-final of the men 200metre race.

J.P Amoah would have inked his name in history if he had booked one of the 2 spots required for the 200-meter final.



Ghana has so far won one medal at Olympic Games which came via boxer Samuel Takyi.



The 20-year-old made it to the semi-final on Sunday which guaranteed him Bronze. He, however, lost the semi-final to America’s Duke Regan.



Ghana’s Relay Team remains the only hope at the Summer Games.



The team which is made up of quartet Benjamin Azamati, Safo-Antwi, Joseph Paul-Amoah and Joseph Manu would compete in the 4x100 race on Thursday, August 5, 2021.





