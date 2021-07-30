Tokyo Olympics: Ghana’s triple jumper Nadia Eke eliminated after three failed attempts

• Nadia Eke is out of the Tokyo Olympic Games
• She participated in the Women's Triple Jump
• Nadia Eke is Ghana's last female to exit the games
Ghana’s lone jumper at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, Nadia Eke, has been eliminated from the games after failing three attempts in the Triple Jump.
Nadia failed to record a jump in three attempts after crossing the red board line. All jumps by the African Champion were ruled ‘no jump’ and illegal by the officials.
The 28-year-old becomes the second and last female contingent from Ghana to exit the games.
Female swimmer, Unilez Takyi was also knocked out of the games earlier today in the Women’ 50m Freestyle.
Other athletes to have exited the games include, swimmer Abeiku Jackson, judoka Kwadjo Anani and boxer Shakul Samed.
Ghana still has hope in boxing, athletics and weightlifting events.
