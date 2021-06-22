Tokyo Olympics: Laurel Hubbard go be di first transgender athlete to compete for Olympics

Laurel Hubbard bin compete for men's events before she come out as transgender for 2013

New Zealand Laurel Hubbard don become di first ever transgender athlete dem pick to compete for Olympics, inside decision wey dey divided.

Officials bin select her for di women weightlifting team for Tokyo 2020, afta dem recently adjust di qualifying requirements.



She bin compete for men's events before she come out as transgender for 2013.



Some pipo wey dey against di move say Hubbard get unfair advantage, but others don argue for more inclusion for di Games.



"I dey grateful and humbled by di kindness and support wey many New Zealanders don show me," Hubbard tok inside statement wey New Zealand Olympic Committee issue on Monday.



She dey compete for di women's 87-kg weightlifting category.



Di 43-year-old become eligible to compete for di Olympics wen di International Olympic Committee (IOC) for 2015 change di rules wey allow transgender athletes to compete as woman if their testosterone levels dey below ertain level.



Testosterone na hormone wey dey increase muscle mass.



Controversial choice

Even as di athlete testosterone levels dey below that threshold, critics say her participation for di Olympics still dey unfair for female-born athletes.



Dem point to di biological advantages of those wey don go through puberty as males, wey go don gada increased bone and muscle density.



Last month, Belgian weightlifter Anna Vanbellinghen, wey dey compete for di same category, say if Hubbard compete for Tokyo, den e go dey unfair for women and "like a bad joke".



She say even as she fully support di transgender community, di principle of inclusion no suppose be "at di expense of others".



"Anyone wey don train for weightlifting well-well reach high level know say dis dey true to dia bones: dis particular situation dey unfair to di sport and to di athletes," she tok for May. "Life-changing opportunities dey missed for some athletes - medals and Olympic qualifications - and we dey powerless."



Save Women's Sport Australasia, one advocacy group argue against make transgender athletes compete for women's competitions, dem don also condemn Hubbard selection for di Tokyo Games.



"Di policy from di IOC dey faulty as e allow di selection of 43-year-old biological male wey identify as woman to compete for di female category," di group tok for inside statement before di Monday decision.



'Inclusion and respect for all'

But New Zealand goment and di kontri top sporting body don back her inclusion for di upcoming Olympics.



"Plus say she dey among di world best for her event, Laurel don meet di IWF eligibility criteria, plus dos wey dey based on IOC Consensus Statement guidelines for transgender athletes," New Zealand Olympic Committee chief executive Kereyn Smith tok.



"We accept say gender identity for sport na highly sensitive and complex issue wey require balance between human rights and fairness on top field of play," e add.



"As di New Zealand team, we get strong culture of 'manaaki' (respect) and inclusion and respect for all."



Di head of Olympic Weightlifting New Zealand, Richie Patterson, say Hubbard don show "grit and perseverance" to recover from one career-threatening injury wey happun for 2018.



"We dey look forward to support her for her final preparations towards Tokyo," e tok.



Past controversies



Laurel Hubbard dey among di top ranked athletes for di world for her category.

She get beta chance to win medal, as several others no go compete sake of rules by di International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) wey tok say na only one lifter go dey per category from each kontri.



Hubbard participation for previous competitions don spark controversy in di past.



For 2019 she win a gold medal for di Pacific Games for Samoa, she beat one athlete from di host nation, wey make pipo para.



Samoa weightlifting oga bin tok say di New Zealander selection for Tokyo be like allowing athletes to "dope" and e fear say if e cost im kontri medal.



For 2018, Australia weightlifting federation bin try to ban Hubbard from di 2018 Commonwealth Games for di Gold Coast.



Organisers reject di move. But for di end Hubbard gatz withdraw from di competition sake of injury.



Who be Laurel Hubbard



Laurel Hubbard na weightlifter from New Zealand and dem born am for February 9, 1978.

She dey selected to compete for di 2020 Olympics Games, she go be di first transgender athlete to compete for di Olympics afta she change her gender.



Before e chage im gender, Hubbard bin set New Zealand junior records for 1998 for di newly established M105+ division wit snatch 135 kg, clean & jerk 170 kg, total 300 kg.



For 2012, Hubbard change to female and she become Laurel Hubbard.



For di 2017 Australian International & Australian Open for Melbourne, she compete for di heaviest 90 kg+ category, and e win di gold medal wit a 123 kg snatch and 145 kg clean & jerk, for a total of 268 kg at a bodyweight of 131.83 kg.



Dis one make her become di first trans woman to win international weightlifting title for New Zealand.



