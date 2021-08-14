Tokyo Olympics: Massive crowd welcome Samuel Takyi, Ghana's contingent

Massive crowd greeted the arrival of the second of Ghanaian athletes which included bronze medallist, Samuel Takyi on arrival at the Kotoka International Airport on Friday night.

The team dominated by the Black Bombers where welcomed home by a delegation led by the GOC President Ben Nunoo-Mensah, Sports Minster, Mustapha Ussif and Ghana Boxing Federation President, George Lamptey.



Aside from Takyi, Ghana's contingent included coach Ofori Asare, boxers, Shakul Samed and Sulemanu Tetteh and other technical members of the team.



Speaking at the arrival of the team, Sports Minster, Mustapha Ussif was deeply overwhelmed by the crowd at the Airport who are natives from Bukom, where the boxing team hail from.



It was an emotionally exciting moment for Samuel Takyi when he met his family members after a long while at the Airport.



The elated Olympic medallist said, “I thanked everyone who helped me become a bronze medallist. It has not been easy but I thank Ghanaians.”

The team left the Airport for their hotel as they prepare to meet state officials for the presentation of the medal to the president in the coming days.



After 29 years, Ghana managed to win a medal in boxing despite participating in six sporting events which included, Triple jump, swimming, weightlifting, boxing, Judo and Athletics.



Watch the video below:



