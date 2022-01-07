Tony Baffoe could be the first African FIFA president - Nii Lante Vanderpuye

Former CAF General Secretary, Tony Baffoe

Former sports minister Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye has backed former Black Stars defender Anthony Baffoe to become the first black FIFA president.



Vanderpuye said the former CAF deputy general secretary is on the path of becoming the first black man to rule the world's highest football body.



Baffoe after retirement has served in a lot of roles for both CAF and FIFA, taking up several ambassadorial mandates.



"I have told him he has the opportunity to become the first African to be FIFA president... The next president should be coming to Africa and I have told him he has a great chance", Nii Lantey said on GTV's breakfast show.

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) spokesperson, Saani Daara who was on the show talked about the reverence Baffoe has gained among the top ranks at CAF and FIFA.



"When Tony stepped into football circles at the highest level. In fact, when you are in a meeting with Tony and he is speaking, he has football knowledge. You see that the respect is there, whoever is sitting there, whether the CAF president or the FIFA president whoever it is", Daara said.



Baffoe previously served on FIFA and CAF Football Committees and was also involved in organizing CAF and FIFA-sanctioned tournaments.



The Ghana legend is the founder and general secretary of the Professional Footballers Association (PFAG) of Ghana.



In that capacity is in close contact with the FIFPro Players' association and works in collaboration with the GFA.



Baffoe is a FIFA Ambassador for the campaign against racism, a FIFA ambassador for SOS Children's Village, and an ambassador for Play Soccer Ghana.