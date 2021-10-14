Tony Baffoe offers advice to new Black Stars boss Rajevac

Former Ghana international Anthony Baffoe

Former Ghana international Anthony Baffoe believes the Black Stars have enough quality for success, urging coach Milovan Rajevac to build his team with “deserving” players.

The Serbian coach has seen a fine start to his stint as new Ghana coach, beating Zimbabwe in back-to-back games in 2022 World Cup qualifying over the last five days.



He assumed duty last month, replacing CK Akonnor who was fired following the Black Stars’ uninspiring start to the World Cup qualifying campaign.



“My advice for the new coach is to ensure he invites players who deserve to play for the team. Any player who gets the chance must earn the jersey,” former Fortuna Dusseldorf defender Baffoe told Graphic Sports.



“Any good coach can get the best out of whichever players he has at a particular point in time and that is what I expect from Milo.



“I don’t think we don’t have a team as people are saying. I believe it is rather a matter of what you can do with what you have.”



In what is his second stint with the Black stars following a first tenure between 2008 and 2010, Rajevac was in charge as Ghana beat Zimbabwe 3-1 on matchday three of the World Cup qualifiers on Saturday.

On Tuesday, the Black Stars completed their double over the Warriors as they registered a 1-0 away victory in the reverse fixture, thanks to a Thomas Partey first-half free-kick.



The four-time African champions are set to wrap up their series with games against Ethiopia (away) and South Africa (home) next month, with only the group leaders securing qualification to the third and final round of the African qualifiers.



Ghana are looking for a return to the World Cup after failing to qualify for the 2018 edition in Russia and qualification will make it four appearances at the global showpiece.



In their debut at Germany 2006, the Black Stars reached the Round of 16, and went a step further at South Africa 2010 where they made it to the quarter-final.



Their appearance at the 2014 edition in Brazil, however, the tournament ended in disappointment as they failed to progress from their group.