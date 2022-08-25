Tony Yeboah and other African players who are top scorers of EPL clubs

Leeds United legend Tony Yeboah

Who’s the top African scorer for each top-flight club during the Premier League era?

Harry Kane eclipsed Sergio Aguero this weekend when he scored the winner in Tottenham Hotspur’s 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers.



In finding the net, Kane has now scored 185 goals for Spurs, the most by any player for a single club in the league’s history.



Aguero previously held the record, having bagged 184 goals for Manchester City, with the Argentina striker having previously knocked Wayne Rooney off top spot.



As Kane steps (again) into the record books, GOAL's Ed Dove celebrates the African players who have scored the most Premier League goals for all of the top flight’s clubs.



45. Nottingham Forest



Forest never had an African Premier League scorer during the 90s, so Taiwo Awoniyi’s winning goal against West Ham United earlier this month made him the first player from the continent to net for the Tricky Trees in the top tier.



How many will he get before the season comes to an end?



44. Derby County



Derby’s only African goalscorer in the top flight is Congo’s Youl Mawene, who netted his only PL goal for the Rams against Southampton.



He’s currently strength & conditioning coach at Salford City.



43. Blackpool



Eligible for the Democratic Republic of Congo, former France U-21 forward Elliot Grandin is the only African (or African origin player) to have ever scored a Prem goal for Blackpool.



His only league goal for the Seasiders came in their 1-1 draw with Aston Villa in February 2011, and he’s currently playing in the French fifth tier.



42. Birmingham City



Obafemi Martins’ League Cup-winning goal was Birmingham City’s greatest African moment in the Prem era, but the Nigeria striker never netted for the Blues in the top flight.



Their top African scorer—across seven seasons—is midfielder Fabrice Muamba, who scored twice for the Midlanders.



41. Brighton & Hove Albion



Yves Bissouma netted three Premier League goals for Brighton during his four seasons at the club before moving onto Spurs earlier this year.



Could the likes of Enock Mwepu or Tariq Lamptey move into top spot as the Seagulls’ top African scorer this season?



40. Cardiff City



Ivory Coast defender Sol Bamba was a revelation in the Championship with Cardiff, playing a key role in their promotion in 2018 before going on to grace the Premier League.



The 46-cap ex-Ivorian international did score four goals in the top flight, but was unable to prevent the capital club from dropping straight back to the second tier.



39. Manchester United



Sir Alex Ferguson’s reluctance to sign African players means that United doesn’t have the same kind of African heritage as some of the other Premier League heavyweights.



South Africa’s Quinton Fortune is their top African scorer, having bagged five goals during his time at Old Trafford.



38. Hull City



Hull has enjoyed the services of various African players in the top tier, including Ahmed Elmohamady, Mohamed Diame, and Kamil Zayatte.



None have scored as many as Senegal’s Dame N’Doye, who struck five during a two-month spell in 2015.



37. Sheffield United

Lys Mousset weighed in with six goals during the 19-20 season as the Blades marked their return to the Premier League with a ninth-placed finish.



However, after finishing the season as the club’s joint top scorer, he failed to score at all during an injury-hit 20-21 season as Chris Wilder’s side was relegated.



36.Brentford



Just over a year into their Prem adventure, Brentford is coping just fine with life in the top flight.



Congolese attacker Yoane Wissa has been an astute signing by Thomas Frank.



Only Ivan Toney has scored more than the attacker’s seven Prem goals in the Bees’ PL history, and expect Wissa to add to his seven-goal haul this season.



35. Queens Park Rangers



His greatest performances for QPR came in the second tier, but Adel Taarabt still managed to register seven goals for the Londoners in the top flight before moving on.



34. Reading



Kinshasa-born Leroy Lita was part of the Reading side that was promoted to the top flight with a record points tally and proceeded to net eight goals for the Royals in the Prem.



33. Charlton Athletic



Another Moroccan on this list is Talal El Karkouri, who bagged eight goals for Charlton Athletic during their stay in the Premier League.



The North African spent three years with the Addicks, having previously won the French Cup with Paris Saint-Germain.



He was a Nations Cup runner-up with Morocco in 2004.



32. Aston Villa



Villa doesn’t have a hefty history of African goalscorers in the Premier League, with Trezeguet’s modest haul of eight goals between November 2019 and April 2021 making him the club’s top-scoring African player in the division.



The Egypt Wideman was deemed surplus to requirements by Steven Gerrard, and recently departed for Trabzonspor.



31. Wolves



Morocco defender Romain Saiss represents Wolverhampton Wanderers having scored nine goals for the Old Gold between December 2018 and his departure earlier this year.



Expect the Besiktas new boy to play a big part for Morocco at the World Cup later this year.



30. Burnley



The nine goals Maxwel Cornet scored for Burnley last season makes him their all-time top-scoring African player in the Prem, although the Ivory Coast Wideman moved on after just one year to sign for West Ham United.



29. Huddersfield Town



Like Cornet, Benin’s Steve Mounie scored nine for Huddersfield in the Premier League but wasn’t able to prevent the Terriers from dropping into the second tier.



28. Bournemouth



Benik Afobe currently tops the African charts here for the Cherries, having scored 10 goals for the south-coast club between January 2016 and April 2017.



Could Anglo-Nigerian Dominic Solanke knock Afobe off the top spot this term? It’s perfectly feasible for the 24-year-old, although he’s yet to find the net this season.



27. Fulham



Fulham has had some memorable Premier League goalscorers during their on-off relationship with the top flight.

Diomansy Kamara may not have the returns of the likes of Clint Dempsey, Steed Malbranque, and Louis Saha, but he did score 12 goals across four Prem seasons with the Cottagers.



26. Ipswich Town



Despite enjoying the services of Finidi George—one of Africa’s finest attackers of the 90s—Ipswich’s top African Prem scorer is the unheralded Chris Kiwomya.



The Anglo-Ugandan forward netted 15 goals in the top flight for the Tractor Boys.



25. Norwich City



The first of two entries on this list for Efan Ekoku; the striker’s 15 goals for the Canaries between April 1993 and March 1994 make him their top African goalscorer in the PL.



24. Stoke City



Mame Biram Diouf began his Premier League goalscoring with Manchester United, but found a measure of consistency at Stoke.



He’s the Potters’ top African scorer with 16 goals, many of which came during an outstanding 2014-15 season.



23. Watford



Pipping Odion Ighalo to the top spot is Abdoulaye Doucoure, who scored 17 for the Hornets—one more than the former Manchester United man.



Both players together couldn’t match the club’s top Premier League scorer Troy Deeney, who registered 47 top flight goals for the Hertfordshire side.



22. Sunderland



The Black Cats have enjoyed the services of some magnificent goalscorers during their Premier League years.



Benin’s Stephane Sessegnon netted 17 across two years with Sunderland, putting him ahead of Asamoah Gyan, who would surely have scored more than his 10 goals had he remained at the club longer than his one-and-a-bit seasons.



21. Wigan Athletic



Henri Camara netted Prem goals for three clubs, but his most successful stint was with Wigan Athletic rather than Wolverhampton Wanderers or Southampton.



He struck 20 for the club between 2005 and 2008, with the majority coming during the 2005-06 season—the club’s inaugural campaign in the top division.



20. Southampton



He may have enjoyed his finest spell in the Prem with Liverpool, but Sadio Mane had already made his mark at Southampton before his switch to Anfield.



While he wasn’t the finished article for Saints, his 21 goals between 2014 and 2016 were enough to pique the interest of the Reds, and ultimately set Mane on his way to superstardom.



The Senegal forward departed for Bayern Munich this summer having bagged 111 Prem goals, the second-highest tally by an African player.



19. Bolton Wanderers



Tied with his compatriot Mane on 21 goals for a single club, El-Hadji Diouf shone at Bolton after bringing his unhappy stay at Liverpool to an end.



The two-time African Footballer of the Year rediscovered his mojo in Lancashire and eclipsed Jay-Jay Okocha as Bolton’s top-scoring African player in the Premier League.



18. Leeds United







At times it seemed like Tony Yeboah was holding his own Goal of the Season competition, considering some of the stunners he scored for Leeds during his time in the Premier League.



He ended his brief but unforgettable stint at the club with 24 top-flight goals, including some of the most thunderous strikes in the league’s history.

17. Swansea City



The club’s joint top-Premier League scorer, Wilfried Bony netted 25 goals across a season and a half with the Welsh club.



A move to Manchester City was meant to take his career to a new level, although things didn’t quite work out.



16. Everton



Yakubu is top-scoring Nigeria forward in Prem history, never truly getting the credit he deserved for his near-century haul in the top tier.



25 of those goals came for Everton, tying the Super Eagle with the likes of Wayne Rooney and Marouane Fellaini.



15. Middlesbrough



Remarkably, Yakubu’s also Middlesbrough’s top African goalscorer, having bagged 25 goals as well for Boro.



His goals came during an 18-month spell on Teeside and were enough to put him fourth in the club’s all-time Prem scoring charts, behind Hamilton Ricard, Juninho, and Mark Viduka.



14. Portsmouth



…and for the three in a row, Yakubu is also Pompey’s all-time top African goalscorer in the Prem.



Not just that, but no Portsmouth player scored more for the club during their seven years in the top tier than the Nigerian, who registered 29 goals for the south-coast club.



This puts him ahead of the likes of Nwankwo Kanu, Aruna Dindane, and John Utaka



13. West Ham United



Fredi Kanoute, the first player born outside the continent to win the African Footballer of the Year award, is the Hammers’ all-time top African scorer in the Prem.



His 29-goal haul between March 2000 and April 2003 puts him ahead of the likes of Sebastien Haller, Diafra Sakho, and Said Benrahma.



12. West Bromwich Albion



Another Nigerian striker who’s the all-time top Prem scorer for a top-tier club, Peter Odemwingie struck 30 goals for the Baggies between 2010 and the start of 2013.



Obviously, the goals dried up after he attempted to force through a transfer to Queens Park Rangers on transfer deadline day in January 2013.



11. Tottenham Hotspur



A former teammate of Kane’s at White Hart Lane, Emmanuel Adebayor scored 35 for the Lilywhites between September 2011 and October 2014.



His stint in North London came following spells with Real Madrid, Arsenal, and Manchester City and puts him eleventh in the club’s all-time PL scoring charts.



10. Coventry City



Tied with Adebayor on 35 goals for one club is Zimbabwe’s Peter Ndlovu.



He was an effective threat for Coventry during the 90s, with his sharp feet and off-the-ball movement helping them keep their heads above water until his exit in 1997.



Ndlovu represented Zim 100 times, helping them qualify for two Nations Cups.



19. Wimbledon



An underrated African legend of the early Prem years, Nigeria’s Ekoku scored 37 goals for Wimbledon during their eight-year stay among the elite.



He was also an Africa Cup of Nations winner with the Super Eagles.

8. Blackburn Rovers



Tied with Ekoku on 37 goals, Benni McCarthy was already a Champions League winner when he arrived at Blackburn Rovers attempting to reinvigorate his career.



He hit the ground running during his maiden season—scoring 18 goals—but things unravelled spectacularly following a move to West Ham United.



7. Leicester City



Riyad Mahrez became an icon at the King Power Stadium following the role he played in the club’s miraculous PL title triumph in 2015-16.



Perhaps his relationship with the Foxes fans was dampened a little as he pushed through his move to Manchester City.



The Algeria maestro has gone on to win three further Prem titles at the Etihad Stadium, although nothing has quite been as magic as his 39-goal stay with Leicester.



6. Newcastle United



Shola Ameobi owes his place on this list to his longevity rather than his menace in front of goal.



The Nigeria striker scored 43 across 13 years with the Magpies, never scoring more than nine goals in a single PL season.



Nonetheless, his return is enough to put him ahead of the likes of Papiss Cisse and Demba Ba.



5. Manchester City



Third on City’s all-time goalscoring charts is Yaya Toure, one of the men who built the modern superclub we know today.



He scored 62 goals during his time at Eastlands—putting him third in the club’s PL scoring charts—although it’s the important goals he scored (not just the volume) that have made him a club legend.



4. Crystal Palace



Talisman Wilfried Zaha is the Eagles’ all-time top scorer in the Premier League, having bagged 61 goals heading into this season, and a further three since the 22-23 campaign began.



His 64 goals for the South Londoners in the PL is comfortably more than second-placed Christian Benteke (35) although it’s expected that this will be his last season at Selhurst Park, with the forward’s contract coming to an end this summer.



3. Arsenal



Things ultimately ended in disappointment and regret Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at Arsenal, but while he was on fire in the Premier League, he reminded spectators why he ought to be considered among the finest strikers in the world game.



With 68 top-flight goals for the Gunners, Auba is nonetheless some way behind Thierry Henry, who scored 175 goals for the North Londoners across 13 years.



2. Chelsea



The third highest-scoring African player in Premier League history, Didier Drogba’s 104-goal tally at Chelsea is second only behind Frank Lampard in the PL era.



Those goals made him a legend at Stamford Bridge, and he clinched four titles—not including FA Cups and the Champions League—during his time in West London.



1. Liverpool



Unsurprisingly, Mohamed Salah tops the charts here—no African player has ever scored more in the Premier League, and none has scored more than the Egyptian’s 118 for a single Prem club.



He’s currently tied with Michael Owen in the club’s PL scoring charts, with only Steven Gerrard (120) and Robbie Fowler (128) ahead of him.