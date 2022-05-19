0
Tony Yeboah in attendance as Eintracht Frankfurt beat Rangers to win Europa League

Former Black Stars Striker, Anthony Yeboah Former Black Stars striker, Anthony Yeboah (L)

Thu, 19 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Frankfurt beat Rangers on penalties to win Europa League

Tony Yeboah joins Frankfurt legends to watch Europa league final

Eintracht Frankfurt win first European trophy in 42 years

Ghanaian football legend, Anthony Yeboah was at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán in Sevilla, Spain when Eintracht Frankfurt beat Scottish side Rangers on penalties to win the 2022 Europa League.

The German club beat Rangers 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in 120 minutes of action to win their first European trophy after 42 years.

Frankfurt won the game on penalties when goalkeeper Kevin Trapp saved substitute, Aaron Ramsey's kick in a shoot out in front of tens of thousands of fans.

Anthony Yeboah was at the stadium to celebrate with the Eintracht Frankfurt fans as he joined the other legends of the club to watch the European League finals in Spain.

European clubs normally invite their legends ahead of a major final and the Ghanaian was part of the former Frankfurt players who graced the occasion in Sevilla.

The former Black Stars striker scored 68 goals for the German club in 123 appearances from 1990 to 1995.

Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below



