Tony Yeboah reveals why he is not a fan of football anymore

Tony Yeboah has no interest in watching football

Ghana football legend Anthony Yeboah has disclosed that he has lost his love for football and has no interest in any football-related issue.



According to the former Black Stars player, he finds it difficult to watch matches at the stadium and even on television.



He explained he only played football because it was a profession, adding that he had no interest in following it even during his active days as a player.

“It’s my job but I don’t like watching it. Anytime I’m not playing, I don’t want to watch,” Tony Yeboah stated.



He added, “After retirement, I didn’t follow it. I was only gifted with talent. My brothers know how to play but I had the chance yet I have no interest in watching it.”



After selling his football club, Yegola FC, Tony Yeboah has been living a quiet life away from media and enjoys playing golf.



Tony Yeboah was part of the Black Stars squad that finished runners up and fourth place in 1992 and 1996 respectively at the African Cup of Nations.