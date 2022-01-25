Tony Yeboah settles debate on local and foreign coaches

▶ Click Here for Full AFCON Coverage ◀
Ghanaian football legend, Anthony Yeboah has waded into discussion on whether Ghana should stick with a foreign coach to handle the Black Stars or appoint a local coach.
The debate on whether Ghana should stick with a local coach has been up for years as some Ghanaians believe that the countries’ four AFCON trophies were won by indigenous coaches.
Others have also claimed that local coaches have failed to exercise their authority on the Black Stars team and do not command the respect of the players hence the reason to bring in a foreigner.
Speaking on whether local coaches should be given the chance to handle the Black Stars, Anthony Yeboah said that he likes ideas but the task is very huge for the coaches within Ghana.
He added that he was not surprised that former Ghana captain, Charles Akonnor was sacked as Black Stars coach after getting some bad results in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.
“If you are local coach and you could not meet expectations, you have to be sacked.”
“When a white coach is in charge, it is difficult to influence his decisions,” Anthony Yeboah told a group of journalists at the Yegola hotel in Kumasi.
