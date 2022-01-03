Too Good, Too Bad: The best and worst of Africans abroad ahead of 2021 AFCON

Algerian international, Riyad Mahrez

GOAL reviews how stars from the continent performed in the Premier League, Serie A, and in Scotland with their respective clubs

Review of Africans in Europe



Different African stars were in action across the weekend in different leagues and some, unfortunately, found themselves writing unwanted history.



Too Good: Riyad Mahrez



The Algeria captain inspired Manchester City’s fight-back against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium with his second-half effort from the spot and in the process set a new personal scoring best.



After going down 1-0 courtesy of Bukayo Saka’s strike, the 30-year-old levelled matters from the penalty spot sending goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale the wrong way after Granit Xhaka had fouled Bernardo Silva in the penalty area.

The goal means the 2016 African Footballer of the Year has now scored in each of his last five appearances for Pep Guardiola’s side.







Too Bad: Emmanuel Dennis







After opting to stay with Watford at the expense of Nigeria, who are heading for the Africa Cup of Nations, Dennis could not help his Premier League side as they suffered a 1-0 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

The 24-year-old Super Eagle, who was looking for his ninth goal of the season against Spurs, was not at his level best forcing manager Claudio Ranieri to substitute him at the half-time break for Joao Pedro.



The defeat was Watford’s 13th of the season and they are now lying 17th on the 20-team table with 13 points from 18 matches.



Too Bad: Thomas Partey







Although the Ghana international ended up on the losing side against Manchester City, he produced an excellent individual display in the 2-1 defeat at Emirates Stadium.

The 28-year-old has not enjoyed his best form since joining the North London side from Atletico Madrid, but against Man City, he was impressive in the midfield, defending and spraying passes to the attackers.



Too Good: Yoane Wissa







Yoane Wissa continued with his impressive debut season with Brentford as he found the back of the net in the Bees’ 2-1 Premier League win against Aston Villa on Sunday.



The DR Congo international cancelled out Danny Ings' opener for Villa in the 16th minute as he scored in the 42nd minute and Mads Roerslev then grabbed the winner for the Bees, who also had Nigeria striker Frank Onyeka in their Starting XI.

Too Bad: Jordan Ayew







Despite being voted man of the match for Crystal Palace, his second man of the match award this season, Jordan Ayew was on the losing side as London rivals West Ham United emerged 3-2 winners on Saturday.



The Ghana midfielder was crowned the best after accumulating 48% of the vote, beating Michael Olise (26.8%) and Odsonne Edouard (11.6%) to first place.



Throughout the thrilling game at Selhurst Park, the 30-year-old worked tirelessly to help the Eagles fight back from 3-0 down and rescue a point but they could not, as they only managed two goals to suffer defeat.