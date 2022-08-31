Top 10 most expensive Ghanaian footballers of all-time

A photo of some of the most expensive Ghanaian footballers

GhanaWeb Feature

More than 2 billion euros have already been spent by clubs in the top five major leagues in Europe as the summer transfer window for the 2022/2023 football season comes to an end on August 31, 2022.



Many Ghanaian players have made moves across Europe but the amount involved in those transfers didn't put them on the map, unlike this time last year when Kamaldeen Sulemana was making the headlines after signing for Stade Rennes.



Some African players including Sadio Mane, Joe Aribo, and Kalidou Koulibaly have made big moves in the transfer with Nigeria's Victor Osimhen expected to join Manchester United in a shocking deadline day move.



However, it doesn't seem like any Ghanaian would make a big move with barely 15 hours left to close the window though Baba Rahman is scheduled to leave Chelsea before the window closes.



In this episode of the GhanaWeb features, we bring you the top 10 most expensive Ghanaian footballer transfers as today August 31, is the deadline day for the 2022/2023 season.



1. Thomas Partey £45m - Atletico Madrid to Arsenal



The Black Stars deputy captain is currently the highest-paid Ghanaian footballer and the most expensive player in Ghana's football transfer history.



Thomas Partey on the transfer deadline day in August 2020, smashed Michael Essien's 15-year-old Ghanaian transfer record when he joined English Premier League giants Arsenal from Atletico Madrid.



The Gunners paid the £45 million buy-out clause to Atletico Madrid to make Thomas Partey the most expensive Ghanaian player and the club's 6th most expensive signing.

2. Michael Essien £24.4m - Lyon to Chelsea



Joined Chelsea as the League One Player of the Year, the legendary Michael Essien became the most expensive African and Ghanaian footballer when he joined Chelsea in the summer of 2005.



Chelsea on August 14, 2005, paid £24.4 million transfer fee to Olympique Lyonnais to sign Michael Essien.



The deal made Essien the most expensive African footballer of all time, surpassing the £24 million Chelsea paid for Didier Drogba the previous summer.3 Mar 2022.



3. Baba Rahman £21.7m - Augusburg to Chelsea



In 2015, Abdul Baba Rahman became the 4th Ghanaian player to be signed by Chelsea after Marcel Desailly, Michael Essien, and Christian Atsu.



Chelsea who were in need of a left-back after losing Felipe Luis back to Atletico Madrid paid £21.7 million to German club Augsburg which was a record fee for an African defender.



4. Andre Ayew £20.5million - Swansea to West Ham



After excelling in his debut season with Swansea City in the English Premier League, West Ham United paid a club record fee to sign Black Stars captain, Andre Dede Ayew.

The Hammers paid £20.5 million to sign Andre Dede Ayew from Swansea City on a three-year deal.



5. Kamaldeen Sulemana £20m - FC Nordsjælland to Rennes



Kamaldeen Sulemana joined the French club from Danish side FC Nordsjælland.



Stade Rennes paid €15m plus €5m in bonuses to sign the Black Stars winger in the summer of 2021.



6. Kwadwo Asamoah €18m - Udinese to Juventus



He is the most decorated Ghanaian player to ever play in the Italian Serie after ending his stay in Italy with 13 trophies.



Kwadwo Asamoah, was one of the hottest young talents in the Serie A when he joined Juventus in 2012.



Juventus paid €18m to beat Arsenal, AC Milan, and Chelsea to sign the Ghanaian midfielder.



7. Asamoah Gyan €17m - Al Ain to Shanghai SIPG

After a three-year successful season with the United Arab Emirates club, Al Ain, Asamoah Gyan accepted a new challenge to play in the Chinese Super League after signing for Shanghai SIPG.



Shanghai SIPG paid €17m to Al Ain to sign Asamoah Gyan on a three-year deal while giving the former Black Stars captain a whooping weekly salary of £227,000.



8. Alfred Duncan £13.5 million



Former Black Stars midfielder, Joseph Alfred Duncan is the next on our list.



After a successful loan spell with Fiorentina, "The Lilies" paid £13.5 million to Sassuolo to sign the Ghanaian on a permanent transfer



9. Asamoah Gyan £13m - Rennes to Sunderland



Africa's all-time top scorer at the FIFA World Cup with six goals, Asamoah Gyan is appearing again on our list as his transfer to Sunderland from French club Stade Rennes to Sunderland is still one of the highest paid for a Ghanaian player.



In August 2010, Sunderland signed Asamoah Gyan for a club-record fee of £13 million to sign Asamoah Gyan after losing Kenwyne Jones to Stoke City.



10. Sulley Muntari £11m - Portsmouth to Inter Milan

The last player on our list is former Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Sulley Ali Muntari.



Legendary Portuguese coach, Jose Mourinho signed the Ghanaian football icon after failing to sign England and Chelsea legend, Frank Lampard.



Inter Milan paid £11m to sign the Ghanaian to agreeing to a deal with Harry Redknapp's Portsmouth, Muntari moved to the San Siro for £11m in 2008.



Author: Joel Eshun