Top 3 managers who could replace Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea

L-R: Graham Potter, Mauricio Pochettino and Zinedine Zidane

Possible replacements have been shortlisted for the vacant coaching position at Chelsea hours after German coach Thomas Tuchel was sacked.

Zinedine Zidane, Mauricio Pochettino, and Brighton and Hove Albion manager, Graham Potter are reportedly the three leading candidates being considered for the Chelsea managerial job.



Zinedine Zidane, a three-time UEFA Champions League winner is still on sabbatical leave after ending his stay with Real Madrid.



Mauricio Pochettino was sacked by PSG at the end of the 2021/2022 seasons and is still out of work and Graham Potter is still contracted to Brighton and has a buyout clause of €16 million.



Graham Potter and his Brighton and Hove Albion team are currently 4th on the Premier League table with 13 points after 6 games.



Background



Thomas Tuchel who won three "important" trophies for Chelsea in 22 months was sacked following a string of bad performances of his team since the start of the 2022/2023 football season.

Chelsea's 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in the UEFA Champions League put the final nail in the coffin for Thomas Tuchel after losing two and drawing one in the opening six games of the English Premier League season.



"On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the Club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the Club. Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea’s history after winning the Champions League, the Super Cup, and Club World Cup in his time here," part of the Chelsea statement read.



