0
Menu
Sports

Top Ghanaian defender Vincent Atinga names his football idol

Vincent Atinga.jpeg Vincent Atinga

Tue, 10 May 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Medeama SC defender, Vincent Atinga has disclosed that while other players have idols, he looks up to himself.

The former Hearts of Oak centre-back has been the top man for Medeama SC in defense this season.

Ahead of the final matches of the 2021/22 football season, it is no doubt that Vincent Atinga has been one of the best defenders.

As a result, he has earned praise with some people comparing and calling him Antonio Rüdiger.

Speaking on the comparison, Vincent Atinga says he does not pay attention to such talks.

According to the experienced defender, he only looks up to himself and no one else.

“Well, I don’t look up to any player, I look up to myself. Rüdiger is Rudiger and I am Atinga.

“Obviously, the fans will give you names, some use to call me bullet while others call me Rüdiger but I don’t give attention to those things, I look up to myself,” he said.

Thanks to the stability Vincent Atinga has brought to the backline of Medeama SC, the team looks set to finish in the top four of the Ghana Premier League table.

Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below



Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Rt. Rev Ayensu's comments on Mahama are his views – Methodist Church
Watch how Hearts of Oak players cruised in their own cars to training
Five Ghanaian football stars whose girlfriends and wives are foreigners
Ghanaian referee allegedly caught with betting slips - Reports
‘Papa No’ saga shouldn’t have been used against an innocent politician – Tracey Boakye
NDC releases timetable for its elections
8 women who were the first to occupy some top positions in Ghana
Pros and cons of picking Alan Kyerematen to lead NPP in 2024
Meet Rebbecca, the adorable wife of GFA President Kurt Okraku
Hideout of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah at Karimenga left in ruins