Top Hearts of Oak officials pushing for the appointment of coach Prosper Narteh Ogum

Former Asante Kotoko Coach Prosper Narteh Ogum

Hearts of Oak are on the hunt for a new head coach following the exit of Coach Samuel Boadu.

Earlier, the capital-based club announced that it has parted ways with the head coach and his two assistants.



“Accra Hearts of Oak Plc has decided to part ways with the entire technical team of the senior team led by Coach Samuel Boadu with immediate effect. The Club is of the opinion that there is the need for a new direction and the energy to ensure its broader objectives are achieved and it feels the time for that new direction is now.



“The Board and management will like to thank Samuel Boadu and his assistants for their contribution to our history and the memories - which will always remain with us. The club will like to wish them the best of luck in their future endeavors,” an official Hearts of Oak statement said on Tuesday, September 27.

After checking with some sources, it has been uncovered that former Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh Ogum is leading the race to be appointed as the new head coach.



It is understood that some officials of Hearst of Oak are pushing for the board to sanction the appointment of the gaffer who is on the market after ending his stay in Kumasi where he guided the reds to win the Ghana Premier League title last season.