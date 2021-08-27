Top Medeama midfielder confirms exit from club

Medeama SC midfielder, Eric Kwakwa

Top Medeama SC midfielder, Eric Kwakwa has confirmed his exit from the club with immediate effect.

The mercurial midfielder has grown to become a fan favourite at Tarkwa but unfortunately his time there has been cut short following the expiration of his deal.



Kwakwa’s contract expires next month and the club has communicated to the player that he needs to find a new home.



Speaking to Silver FM in Kumasi, the player confirmed his exit saying ” I was in Tema, they told me they want to speak to me so I got to Tarkwa yesterday. My contract expires on 1st September. I met the CEO and he said after a board meeting, I am free to go to any place.



“He asked if I had anything to say, and I said I’m okay. Next month my contract expires so I’m okay,” he added.

Eric Kwakwa has also denied claims perhaps he wronged authorities at Medeama which has led to the current decision.



“I have not wronged anybody. I didn’t even disclose to them I won’t extend. I only wanted us to finish the season. They only told me that I’m free to move to where I want to,” he told Silver Sports.



“Every top official can confirm that I’m not a problem child. Maybe they have their reasons. I was very active and played almost all the matches last season. I don’t think I have wronged anybody,” he concluded.



It is expected some top clubs will be rushing to sign Kwakwa who has established himself as one of the most enterprising midfielders in the Ghana Premier League.