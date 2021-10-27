Top football agent Sebastian Arnesen to scout players in Ghana next month

International football agent, Sebastian Arnesen

Top football agent, Sebastian Arnesen is expected to be in Ghana in November to scout players.

He will be scouting in the Ghana Premier League which commences on October 29th.



According to his Ghanaian rep Daniel Boifio Jr., Sebastian will spend two days looking at young players in a programme dubbed "The Dream Reloaded".



This initiative by the top football agent is to give the many young Ghanaian footballers the chance of landing top deals abroad.



Sebastian Arnesen worked as an international scout for Chelsea and Manchester City for 14 years.

Sebastian Arnesen scouted and discovered players like Bertrand Traore, Thibaut Courtois, Romelu Lukaku, Nathan Ake and many more.



He's now focussing on getting the best West African elite talents to Europe. Sebastian's love for African footballers still grows passionately.



With access to a wide array of clubs, he is creating opportunities for young players to showcase their talent and fulfill his vision of seeing these young footballers play for some of the biggest clubs in the world.



The scouting project powered by DBJ Empire and Empire Sports Agency will take place next month.