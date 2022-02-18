Top gospel musicians join 'One Man Supporter' to kick out GFA president from office

One Man Supporter, musicians, others during the press briefing

Celebrated Ghanaian gospel musicians, Isaiah Kwadwo Ampong and Nicholas Omane Acheampong have joined Ghana’s first official international football supporter, Abraham Boakye, popularly known as “One Man Supporter” to form a movement in pursuit of kicking the GFA President Mr Kurt Okraku out of office before his tenure ends.

At a press briefing, the leader of the group Mr Abraham Boakye (One Man Supporter) explained that the current GFA President has failed Ghanaians after a poor display of the Black Stars at the 2021 AFCON hence the decision to kick him out of his office.



He explained extensively by alleging that, "Kurt Okraku is arrogant and can't lead us to success as GFA president... He has turned Ghana football into a corrupt business and thinks about his personal gains.



"Tabita Kum' hitmaker Nicholas Omane Acheampong, who is a key member of the movement, in his speech alleged that Kurt Okraku has a political idea through which he wants to disgrace the current NPP government by



destroying Ghana football as he doesn't even want Ghana to qualify for the 2022 World Cup.



He, therefore, urged the NPP government, football-loving fans and patriotic Ghanaians to help kick him out of office.

"Akukor Funu" hitmaker, Isaiah Kwadwo Ampong, in his speech pointed to the fact that Kurt Okraku's led administration has nothing good to offer than embezzlement of state funds.



According to him, "Kurt Okraku thinks he is educated and can use that to squander taxpayers money without any good course".







