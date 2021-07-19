1
Top sports journalists react to Ashgold vs Inter Allies match-fixing scandal

Mon, 19 Jul 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some top Ghanaian sports journalists have taken to Twitter and Facebook to react to the alleged match-fixing scandal involving Obuasi AshantiGold and Inter Allies.

Social media was on Monday, July 19 awash with reactions when videos emerged about the scandalous nature of AshantiGold's 7-0 drubbing of Inter Allies in Obuasi on Saturday which was the final day of the league season.

With Inter Allies already relegated going into the game, the results didn't shock many because Allies had nothing to play for.

However, it has emerged that the result of the game may have been manipulated, possibly by a betting syndicate.

Viral videos showing the way and manner the goals were scored has left a bitter taste in the mouth of football lovers.

In one of the viral videos, an Inter Allies player was seen deliberately scoring an own goal.

While the GFA in a statement says it has opened formal investigations into the matter, the incident appears to have shocked some journalists in the country while others say it is a common occurrence in the football space.



Read some of the reactions below.













